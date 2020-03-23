Strategic Communication Group: Surgeries, other hospital treatments that are not urgent - suspended

Surgery and other hospital treatments and medical investigations that are not urgent and can be rescheduled are suspended for a period of 14 days, according to the order issued on Monday by the action commander, approved by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, for establishing the measures necessary to limit the spread of the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the level of public and private health units.

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) also informed that the scheduled and schedulable consultations in the out-patient structures of the public and private hospitals are suspended."Starting tomorrow, March 24, for a period of 14 days, hospitalizations for surgical interventions and other treatments and hospital medical investigations, which are not urgent and which can be rescheduled, are suspended. Also, scheduled and schedulable consultations in out-patient structures of public and private hospitals are suspended," informed the said source.At the same time, within 48 hours since this order takes effect, all patients who do not represent emergencies and who do not necessarily require the provision of medical care in the hospital are discharged."The hospital managers can decide to reorganize the working hours and the permanence of the staff by introducing the medical activity in shifts and calls, without affecting the personnel's salary," the GCS pointed out. AGERPRES