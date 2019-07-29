 
     
STS head resigns from office

The head of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), Ionel-Sorinel Vasilca, resigned from office, "so as not to affect the prestige of the institution," he said in a press release sent to AGERPRES. 


"I hereby state that the resignation was not filed because of the existence of a failure, inadvertence or as a result of the slightest shadow of guilt in performing the function of receipt and location of 112 emergency calls by the STS, my dereliction of duty, the superficial handling or lack of responsibility regarding my duty and that of all the employees to guarantee the continuous operation of the special services, to cooperate and those on the 112 line," Vasilca specified.

