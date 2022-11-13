Suceava County, included in Folk craftsmen and traditional crafts from Romania cultural-tourist route

Suceava County Council (CJ) Vice President Niculai Barba announced on Sunday the inclusion of the county in the cultural-tourist route "Folk craftsmen and traditional crafts from Romania".

This route was launched at the Romanian Tourism Fair.

"The inclusion of Suceava county in the cultural-tourist route 'Folk craftsmen and traditional crafts from Romania' represents a recognition of the incomparable value of the crafts of Bucovina, heritage carrying traditions, as well as the skill of our folk craftsmen, who carry forward these indisputable testimonies of our national identity," said Barba.

He explained that these routes are tools for the promotion and development of tourist products, having cultural components and communication channels, through exchanges of good practices.

According to the Barba, those who study this area have shown that, from an ethnological and anthropogeographic point of view, of the relationship between man and nature, between man and comfort requirements, the crafts emphasised the adaptation of the locals to natural conditions, using raw materials provided by the generous nature.

In the Bucovina area, the most practiced crafts are wood processing, clay processing, home textile industry, iron processing, leather processing, furrier product manufacturing, egg dyeing, folk masks.

"The Suceava County Council supports the unaltered preservation of crafts, which we promote and include in the tourist offer of Bucovina as an important element in what defines the original. There are many components that only Bucovina still preserves and preserves predominantly in their land, in the hearth of Bucovina villages," said Niculai Barba. AGERPRES