Suceava, Munich universities sign partnership to help academic community in Chernivtsi

The University of Munich, the "Yurii Fedkovich" University of Chernivtsi and the "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava (USV) have initiated, in the context of the war in Ukraine, a partnership that focuses on a tightening campaign funds intended for the purchase of goods that the academic community of Chernivtsi urgently needs.

A press release sent to on Sunday by the USV press office states that the University of Munich, with the support of the Gedankendach Network, is collecting funds and making purchases, while USV provides the logistics, for the products to reach the destination safely and as soon as possible.

From the donations already collected, amounting to a total of 45,342 euros, clothing, footwear, sterile dressing, thermometers were purchased, the vast majority of which have already reached Chernivtsi.

The official campaign website can be found at: https://www.ikgs.de/bukowinahilfe, Agerpres informs.