Suceava river basin under Code Orange for flash floods today

ISU
inundații

The rivers in the Suceava hydrographic basin will be under Code Orange for flash floods and overflowing today until midnight, according to the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA).

The forecast shows that, until 00:00hrs, there will be significant rushes on slopes, along with torrents, streams, flash floods, rapid increases in flows and levels on the Suceava River - upstream basin S.H Itcani (Suceava County).

Hydrologists point out those dangerous hydrological phenomena can occur with greater probability and intensity on some small rivers in the Pozen river basin.

