Summer Well 2022, from Friday, at Stirbey Domain in Buftea

Renowned bands, such as Arctic Monkeys, Nothing but Thieves, Inhaler, Roosevelt, Self Esteem, Hayes & Y will perform during the XI-th edition of the Summer Well Festival, which will start on Friday in the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, 20 km northwest of Bucharest.

The British rockers from Arctic Monkeys, Summer Well headliners, are coming to Romania during an European tour that includes Hungary, Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands.

The show's setlist will include "Do I Wanna Know?", "Brianstorm", "Teddy Picker", "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?", "Fireside", "Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair" or "R U Mine?", according to the most recent concert held in Istanbul.

The British performers will hold a concert on Saturday, on the festival's main stage.

During the first day, Future Islands, Channel Tres, Sad Night Dynamite, Lea Porcelain, Dylan Fraser, will also go up on the main stage.

Suie Paparude will perform on the Wiiings Stage, Flight Facilities will go up on After-party Stage, and Rares and Catalina Cara will sing on Hidden Tracks Stage.

On Saturday, on the main stage, apart from the headliners Arctic Monkeys and Inhaler, will also perdorm Alice Merton, Blu Detiger and Hayes & Y.

Goldlink and Amuly will go up on Wiiings Stage, Digitalism will perform on After-party Stage, and The Schnitzels and D.E.N.I.S on the Hidden Tracks Stage.

On Sunday, the festival's last day, Nothing But Thieves, Jungle, Roosevelt, Zack Fox and Jadu Heart will go up on the main stage.

Tkay Maidza and Killa Fonic will sing on the Wiiings Stage, Bob Moses will go up on the After-party Stage, while LVX Machina and Soundopamine will go up on the Hidden Tracks Stage.

In 2021, Summer Well hosted a special edition - Limited Edition. The event took place during the period of August 12-15, the line-up including Woodkid, Balthazar, L'Iimperatrice, Modeselektor, Lola Marsh, Fatoumata Diawara, The Kryptonite Sparks, Dimitri's Bats, Hip Hop la Feminin, Rejjie Snow, Princess Nokia, Moonlight Breakfast, Hercules & Love Affairs, Valeria Stoica, Zimbru and Bruja.AGERPRES