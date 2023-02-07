Support mission in Turkey: RO-USAR team is in Hatay

The Romanian support team, made up of specialized RO-USAR (Romanian - Urban Search and Rescue) search and rescue personnel, SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) physicians and nurses, staff with canine teams from the Utility Dogs Club, arrived in Turkey's province of Hatay, in a locality close to the city of Antakia, informed on Tuesday in the morning, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

This is the first area that the Turkish authorities, namely the Authority for the Management of Disasters and Emergency Situations - AFAD, with clear responsibilities in managing the situation generated by earthquakes, have chosen for the team from Romania.

The Romanian rescuers began to build the base of operations, simultaneously preparing the first shift for the start of the support mission.

At the same time, on Tuesday morning, before starting the journey to the location of the base of operations established by AFAD, a team consisting of an officer and two non-commissioned officers with two search and rescue dogs performed a reconnaissance mission in the field, together with a Turkish team, at a residential area affected by the earthquakes.

The Romanian rescuers are in permanent contact with the Turkish authorities, AFAD representatives being the ones directly responsible for designating the area of action and intervention of the teams that came to support.AGERPRES