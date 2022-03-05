Support platform for Ukraine, improved with support of Code for Romania

The resource and needs platform meant to support the actions to help the Ukrainian citizens, developed by the Code for Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Government and the Department for Emergency Situations, will take over the functionality and data centralized in the current governmental initiative - the platform Ukraine - Together we help more.

The new platform will include the centralizers "Un Acoperis" / One roof for the management and validation of accommodation requests and offers and "Emergency Support" for the management and allocation of the other types of resources (food, hygiene products, clothing, etc.).

"For the integrated coordination of the efforts carried out by the governmental institutions, the civil society and the private environment regarding the provision of humanitarian assistance to the refugees from Ukraine, on Friday, March 4th, a working meeting hosted by state counselor Madalina Turza took place at the Victoria Palace, with the representatives of Code for Romania. The meeting was attended by members of the working group set up, in this respect, at the level of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, representatives of the Department for Emergency Situations, of the international organizations - the High Commissariat for Refugees of the United Nations (UNHCR), the World Organization of Migration, the Red Cross, the Association 'Day of Well-being' and Dumitrita Solomon, State Secretary in the Prime Minister's Chancellery," reads a statement sent Saturday to Agerpres.

According to the source, the Government appreciates the efforts carried out and thanks the civil society for mobilization and involvement in actions to support Ukrainian citizens.

Partnership between state institutions and the non-governmental sector is essential for coordinating solidarity actions with Ukraine, the quoted source said.