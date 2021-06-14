Synchronization of Unit 2 from Cernavoda to the National Energy System took place on Monday

The works related to the planned shutdown of Unit 2 of Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant were completed and the synchronization to the National Energy System took place on Monday, June 14, Nuclearelectrica SA announced.

"SN Nuclearelectrica SA announces that the works related to the planned shutdown of Unit 2 of Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant have been completed, including those performed to remedy some problems identified in the electrical system, in the classic part of the plant, which led to the extension of the planned shutdown period by one day. The synchronization with the National Energy System was made on 14.06.2021 ", the company states in a release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

Unit 2 entered the planned shutdown program on May 9, 2021, in order to perform the planned maintenance works, done once every two years for each unit. During the planned shutdown, over 12,000 activities were carried out in the following programs: preventive and corrective maintenance program; inspection program; the mandatory testing program during the planned shutdowns, according to the requirements of the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities, which can be performed only with the plant shut down; the program for implementing the project modifications on certain systems / equipment / components.Nuclearelectrica also states that all work during the planned shutdown was carried out in strict compliance with nuclear safety measures, applicable procedures and measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.The Cernavoda nuclear power plant ensures the safe operation of Nuclear Units 1 and 2, each with an installed production capacity of 700 MW. The two reactors at Cernavoda provide approximately 20% of Romania's energy needs.Unit 1 of Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant was put into commercial operation on December 2, 1996, and Unit 2 on September 28, 2007.