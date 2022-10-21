 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Table tennis: Romanian Bernadette Szocs wins spectacularly in front of Olympic champion

bernadette szoks

Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs has pulled a sensational victory in front of the reigning Olympic champion, Chinese Meng Chen, with a score of 3-2 (8-11, 11-9, 11- 8, 7-11, 13-11), on Friday, in the round of 16 of the WTT Champions Macao 2022 tournament.

Szocs, world's number 31, defeated Slovakian Barbora Balazova, 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 13-11), in the first round.

On Saturday, in the quarter-finals, Bernadette Szocs will face Japanese Mima Ito, the mixed doubles Olympic champion from Tokyo. At the 2020 Olympic Games, Ito also won bronze in the singles competition, as well as silver with the team. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.