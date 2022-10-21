Table tennis: Romanian Bernadette Szocs wins spectacularly in front of Olympic champion

Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs has pulled a sensational victory in front of the reigning Olympic champion, Chinese Meng Chen, with a score of 3-2 (8-11, 11-9, 11- 8, 7-11, 13-11), on Friday, in the round of 16 of the WTT Champions Macao 2022 tournament.

Szocs, world's number 31, defeated Slovakian Barbora Balazova, 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 13-11), in the first round.

On Saturday, in the quarter-finals, Bernadette Szocs will face Japanese Mima Ito, the mixed doubles Olympic champion from Tokyo. At the 2020 Olympic Games, Ito also won bronze in the singles competition, as well as silver with the team. AGERPRES