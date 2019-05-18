Tariceanu: EP, not gathering of nuns, but place where interests clash

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu Tariceanu stated on Saturday in Botosani that the European Parliament "is not a gathering of nuns, but "a place where interests clash."

Tariceanu states that Romania must be placed on the same footing as other European countries, stressing that all ALDE MEPs will have the mission to promote Romania's image and defend its interests.

"Surely the European Parliament is not a gathering of nuns. It is a place where interests clash. All countries know how to promote their interests and defend them. This is what I would like my colleagues to do so that Romania is not considered as it is now, a second rank country. I want Romania to be considered on the same footing with the other European countries. We are their equals," said the ALDE leader.

He argued that there are Romanian MEPs who "denigrate" Romania's image in the European Parliament.

"In the European Parliament, the decisions that are being made have begun to target our everyday lives, but I wouldn't want us to go to the European Parliament with a bent backbone. I want us to go with our heads held high to show Europe just as Romania is, a rich country, a country with diligent people, a country that is worthy of their respect. I am very sad that some of those who represent Romania in the European Parliament today only denigrate Romania, slander the country and the people they represents there. I believe we are the only ones to pull such a number in the European Parliament. I have not seen any other MP from another European country to go there and speak ill of their own country and their own people," added the ALDE leader.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu urged the members of the party he is leading to show, through the result of the elections to the European Parliament, that ALDE is a force, so that the party has chances both in the presidential elections and in the local and parliamentary elections.

"If you want us to achieve a good result in the presidential race, if you want me to have a real chance in the presidential race and if you want next year to have as many representatives as possible in the local power structures, at the level of the County Council, president, vice president, county advisors, mayors and advisors in mayoralties, then let's show in this competition that is due in eight days that we are indeed a force," Tariceanu concluded.