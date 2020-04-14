Tariceanu: I will not vote extension of state of emergency, there is no plan to reboot economy

The Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, states that he will not vote for the extension of the state of emergency, on grounds that no medical, social and economic measures have been taken.

"First of all, not all the counties in the country are affected. Some of them do not see any reason why they should not carry out their activity normally. Secondly, as you can see, the authorities benefit from the suspension of democratic rules either to fill the pockets of their political friends with fat contracts, or to put people in different positions. Then, the authorities see that they impose obligations only for the citizens and not for themselves," Senator Tariceanu told on Tuesday private TV broadcaster Antena 3.

He points out that "some measures are being imposed that he deems as "humiliating" for those over 65 years old, who would be" treated as immature who do not know how to take their own protective measures" and that "over 3 million chronic patients are being sacrificed who are no longer being treated, are no longer being hospitalized, because the authorities are not able to organize the necessary hospitals to treat those patients with COVID-19."

Tariceanu drew attention to the fact that "the discussion about going back to work and restarting the economy is still being denied".

"I see that there is no plan to reboot the economy. After all, there are all kinds of actions and I would refer to three of them, very interesting ones: the export of cheap labor to Western Europe, which is an under-cover operation, with the support of the authorities; I see that wood export and cutting is being conducted on a large scale; also, the export of cereals, given that all countries are taking measures to ensure food stocks against the backdrop of the current crisis," says Tariceanu.

The ALDE leader believes that "we cannot paralyze an entire country", but calls for preventive measures to be maintained and advocates for "large-scale testing" and calls on the authorities to provide the necessary "protective equipment" for the population and medical staff.