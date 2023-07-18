Tate brothers' house arrest extended in their rape and human trafficking case

The Bucharest Tribunal decided on Tuesday that brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate shall remain under house arrest for another 30 days in the case in which they are being tried for setting up an organized criminal group, human trafficking and rape.

House arrest was also extended for their two young Romanian female accomplices charged in the same case.

The Tate brothers, holders of dual British and American citizenship, and their Romanian accomplices Alexandra-Luana Radu and Georgiana Manuela Naghel were sent to court by anti-organised crime prosecutors on June 20, on charges of setting up an organized criminal group that engaged in the recruitment, housing and exploitation of women for the creation of pornographic content intended for paid distribution on dedicated sites. They supposedly derived important gains from these activities.

The offenses charged against them are the creation of an organized criminal group, continuous human trafficking, continuous rape (two material acts), illegal access to a computer system, altering the integrity of computer data, battery and other violence and instigating to such crimes.

According to Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the crime of human trafficking was perpetrated in Romania, the U.S.A. and Great Britain.

During the investigation, DIICOT prosecutors seized various assets owned by the Tate brothers in Romania: 15 plots of land and buildings located in the Ilfov, Prahova and Brasov counties; 15 luxury cars, 14 luxury watches, 2 ingots and a medal, shares in four companies, money and cryptocurrencies. AGERPRES