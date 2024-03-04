Taxi drivers' protests carry on with some 100 cars amassed in Constitution Square

Taxi drivers affiliated to the National Association of Taxi Transport Operators (ANPOTRT) continue their protests on Monday, with approximately 100 cars amassed in Bucharest's Constitution Square, in front of the Palace of Parliament.

ANPOTRT president Remus Nedelcu declared for AGERPRES that the taxi drivers want the amendment of OUG/49 from 2019, "turned into Law No. 204, which discredits taxi service activities and benefits ride-sharing".

According to Nedelcu, 32 protesters were on hunger strike on Sunday.

"We will continue every day until the government receives us for discussions on OUG/49, which not only brings about injustice and unfair competition in taxi business, but also accepts that approximately 40-50 million euros flow out of the country every month untaxed. We want the amendment of OUG/49 issued in 2019 and turned into Law No. 204, which discredits taxi business and benefits ride-sharing. It's unfair competition," stated Remus Nedelcu.

Taxi drivers' representatives announced on February 28 that they will go on hunger strike, after the government asked for a month to analyze the legislative change requested by them.

The taxi drivers' protest was announced for March 4 and for the period March 8 - 10, 2024.

According to a statement by the Meridian National Trade Union Confederation, the action is intended to draw the attention of the Romanian government to the multiple requests submitted over the past seven months, in a bid to have Law 204/2019 (OG49/2019) on alternative transport modes amended. A