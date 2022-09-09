Teleki Castle in Posmus opens its doors with 3-day festival

The Teleki Castle in the village of Posmus, in the northern Romania county of Bistrita Nasaud, having undergone extensive rehabilitation works through a project with European funds won by the County Council, will open its gates for visitors starting on Friday with the ArtCast Teleki festival, the only one of its kind in the county, that will bring together contemporary art, theater, film, music and culinary art, says the manager of the Bistrita-Nasaud Museum Complex, Alexandru Gavrilas.

The festival aims to facilitate the involvement of civil society in the rescue, protection and revitalisation of cultural life around the castle, further says the manager of the Bistrita-Nasaud Museum Complex that administers the castle.

The official opening of the festival will take place on Friday, from 18:00, and will be marked by the opening of six exhibitions, one of them featuring photographs from the AGERPRES National News Agency archive with the residences of the Royal Family of Romania. The programme will be completed with a film festival, wine tastings from the Lechinta wine region, a fair of traditional products, horse-drawn sleigh rides and musical moments performed by the Hara band and the Cimpoierii Transilvaniei (the pipers of Transylvania).

On the second day, tourists will be invited to a picnic and will be able to admire vintage cars in the courtyard of the castle, and the "Tourism in Bistrita-Nasaud" Intercommunity Development Association launches the "Gates of Transylvania" cultural tourist route.

The third day of the festival will be dedicated to the promotion of local products and will end with a concert performed by the Hungarian Opera from Cluj-Napoca.

The Teleki Castle in the village of Posmus is located within the radius of the Sieu commune, approximately 40 minutes by car from the Bistrita municipality.

The financing contract for the rehabilitation and restoration of this historic monument built in Baroque style, dating from the middle of the 18th century, was signed in November 2017, under the Regional Operational Programme 2014-2020, Priority Axis 5, Investment Priority 5.1. "Conservation, protection, promotion and development of natural and cultural heritage".

The total value of the project with European financing amounted to approximately 22 million RON, of which 98 percent non-reimbursable funds.AGERPRES