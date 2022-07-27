Telephone conversation between Minister Aurescu and his counterpart from United Arab Emirates

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a telephone conversation, on Wednesday, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the discussions being aimed at bilateral cooperation, with an emphasis on the interest of both parties to stimulate investments.

The discussion was also attended by Mariam Almheiri, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change of the UAE, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu appreciated the consistency of the June talks in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing that there are prerequisites for a strategic development of cooperation in the sectors already addressed, as well as for the diversification of collaboration in a series of niche, innovative fields, Agerpres.ro informs.

He also highlighted the importance of coordination at the governmental level between the two states for the development of coherent follow-up actions and for the implementation in the best conditions of future joint projects and initiatives. Complementarily, the minister emphasized the interest of both parties to stimulate investments and direct contacts between the business environments of the two countries.

In this sense, the two ministers discussed the cooperation opportunities identified, pointing out the progress made and the necessary future steps. The most important projects considered are in the field of energy, including renewable energy, agriculture and food security, connectivity, infrastructure and transport, digitization, IT and cyber security.

Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted that the development of joint sustainable projects, for example in the field of renewable energy, and in the long term will be to the advantage of both states.

The telephone conversation also gave the opportunity to discuss the recent developments in the Black Sea region and the Middle East, with an emphasis on the implications of the illegal, unjustified and unprovoked invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine on global food security, including the difficulties in implementing the recent Istanbul agreement on facilitating the transit of Ukrainian grains.