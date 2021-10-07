Ten urgency proposals by PSD for Romanians to get through winter

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday night at private broadcaster B1 TV that his party has ten urgent proposals for Romanians to get through this winter and the industry to bear the price rises.

He spoke, among other things, about the capping of energy price, a bill that the (currently interim, ed. n.) Citu Government would have blocked for two weeks in Parliament.

"We have the cap on energy price. We've had the bill in Parliament for two weeks. It did not enter the agenda, but from Monday it will come in quickly, because the Honorable Government has not given its opinion. They kept the law blocked intentionally. Tonight, the height of hypocrisy, Citu said he supports price cap. Well, who's asking you? You have no capacity to give it! It is a European law, there are states that apply it," Ciolacu said.

Referring to the need to compensate the bills and subsidize the Giga-calorie (GCal), Ciolacu said that from Thursday the megawatt will cost 188 EUR.

"The local authorities have the right to subsidize [GCal, ed. n.], the problem is that it is by 80 pct more expensive. Today I found out that it's 135 EUR/megawatt. This means that from tomorrow we will pay 188 EUR per megawatt. It's a 40 pct jump. Things are out of control. It's a speculative price. Other states came up with a 90 pct tax on the dispute and created a fund for the subsidy. He didn't want to do that," he said.

The PSD leader mentioned that his party also proposes to streamline the mechanisms for attracting European funds, including within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"Do you know what implementation system exists [for PNRR, ed. n.]? We have no authorities, there is nothing. [Former minister, ed.n.] Ghinea didn't do anything. We have a past financial year, grants of 14 billion untouched, at the moment we still have three months to contract for the dispute. The local authorities have ongoing [contracts, ed. n.] with European funds, they do not have the money to support the co-financing. So we're losing 14 billion, but are we glad we're borrowing 1.8 billion that we're paying off all of us?! They try to sell us stories. Until we decide to save Romania, we can stand with our hand outstretched, but no one helps you for free. We will find out what is behind the PNRR in two to three days," Ciolacu said.

PSD's proposals include the application of the Law on vulnerable consumer, the efficient management of the pandemic, the increase of the minimum wage, child allowances and pensions.

Asked where the money could be taken from to increase pensions, he replied that this money exists, but also that the state must have a better collection of taxes.

"The impact is bearable. How do people get through the winter? Where has the money gone so far? This money exists. Either do it now, or don't do it ever, because Law 69 shows that everything can be frozen. Either apply it now, or never. First let's find out what they spent the money on. You have to have a better collection, because it's a disaster," Marcel Ciolacu concluded.