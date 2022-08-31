 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for US Open second round

digisport.ro
Irina Begu

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the second round of the US Open tournament, the last Grand Slam of the year, after defeating the Belgian Elise Mertens 3-6, 6- 2, 6-3, in New York, on Tuesday.

Begu (32 years old, 42nd in the WTA rankings) made a spectacular comeback after losing the first set and prevailed in more than two hours of play (2 h 24 min).

Begu secured a check for 121,000 dollars and 70 WTA points, and in the second round she will face Chinese Yue Yuan (23 years old, 142nd in the WTA), victorious 6-3, 6-2 against Australian Jaimee Fourlis, told Agerpres.

Begu is the third Romanian to reach the second round at Flushing Meadows, after Gabriela Ruse and Sorana Cirstea. Simona Halep and Jaqueline Cristian lost in the first round.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.