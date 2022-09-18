Tennis: Irina Begu wins Tiriac Foundation Trophy (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu, second seeded, won the Tiriac Foundation Trophy tournament (WTA 125), with total prize money worth 115,000 USD, on Sunday, after she defeated Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani, 6-3, 6-3, in the final carried out at the National Tennis Centre in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

Begu, 32 years of age, WTA's 41st, won after almost two hours of playing (1 hour and 47 minutes), in quite difficult conditions, with strong wind.

Begu had defeated Jani (31, WTA's 114th) in in 2008, in the first round in Budapest (ITF), 6-4, 6-1.

Irina Begu conquered her second title this year, after the WTA 250 title in Palermo. Begu also won in Bucharest in 2017, in the last but two edition of the WTA 250 tournament in the Romanian Capital.

Begu won a 15,000-dollar cheque and 160 WTA points, while Jani was awarded 8,000 USD and 95 WTA points.