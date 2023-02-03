 
     
Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for quarterfinals of Porto tournament

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified, on Thursday, for the quarter-finals of the ITF tournament in Porto, equipped with total prizes of 40,000 US dollars, after defeating Latvian Daniela Vismane, 7-5, 6-2, told Agerpres.

Cristian (24 years old, WTA's 201), seed no. 5, sealed her victory after one hour and 26 minutes of playing.

The Romanian did not lose her serve in the dispute with Vismane (22 years old, WTA's 284), saving all the six break points of her opponent.

In the quarter finals, Jaqueline Cristian will face French Harmony Tan, seed no. 5.

Tan (25 years old, WTA's 165) leads 2-1 in direct matches with Cristian.

