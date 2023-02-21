Tennis: Marius Copil qualifies for next round of challenger tournament in Rovereto

The Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Rovereto (Italy), with total prizes of 73,000 euros, after defeating the Polish Kacper Zuk 6-7 ( 5/7), 7-5, 6-4, told Agerpres.

Copil (32 years old, the 395th in ATP), coming from the qualifiers, won after two hours and 34 minutes of play.

Copil finished with 13 aces and 5 double faults, and Zuk managed 7 aces.

In the qualifiers, Copil beat the Ukrainian Vitali Saciko 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 and the Spaniard Alejandro Moro Canas 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

Copil secured a cheque for 1,165 euros and 11 ATP points, and will play in the round of 16 against the winner between the Belgian Raphael Collignon and the French Antoine Escoffier.