Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for round of 16 of Irina Begu Trophy

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig qualified for the round of 16 of the Irina Begu Trophy (ITF), hosted by the Herastrau Tennis Club in Bucharest and endowed with total prizes of USD 15,000, on Wednesday, after defeating Ioana Teodora Sava 7-5, 6-1, told Agerpres.

Patricia Tig, seeded eighth, will play in the second round against Italian Virginia Ferrara.

In total, ten Romanians have qualified for the round of 16, the other nine being Lavinia Tanasie (Seeded 4th), Anca Alexia Todoni (Seeded 5th), Stefania Bojica (Seeded 6th), Cara Maria Mester, Mara Gae, Eva Maria Ionescu, Ioana Zvonaru, Anastasia Safta and Alexia Iulia Marginean.

