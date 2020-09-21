 
     
Tennis: Simona Halep wins WTA tournament in Rome

Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's number two, on Monday won the WTA tournament in Rome, equipped with total prizes worth USD 2,098,290, after defeating Karolina Pliskova (the Czech Republic), who abandoned the match when the score was 6-0, 2-1 in favour of the Romanian player.

Halep (28) sealed thus her first victory in Rome, after she previously lost two other finals to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (2017, 2018).

Simona Halep was declared a winner after 32 minutes of playing against the en titre champion, Pliskova (28, WTA's 4), who abandoned because of a back pain.

Simona Halep will receive 205,190 euros and 900 WTA points, and Pliskova will receive 150,000 euros and 585 WTA points.

AGERPRES .

