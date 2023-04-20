 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Victor Cornea and Franko Skugor, semifinalists in the doubles event in Oeiras

Facebook
victor cornea

The Romanian-Croatian pair Victor Vlad Cornea/Franko Skugor qualified, on Thursday, for the semifinals of the doubles event of the challenger tennis tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 145,000 EUR, defeating Czech-Slovak pair Petr Nouza/Igor Zelenay with 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 11-9.

Cornea and Skugor, 4th seeded, managed to win after more than two hours of playing (2 h 04 min), told Agerpres.

In the first act, Cornea and his partner missed a set point at 5-4, but managed to win in the tiebreak (7-5). Nouza and Zelenay dominated the second set, winning 6-3. In the super tiebreak, the Czech-Slovak pair led 6-1, but Cornea and Skugor made a formidable comeback and leveled, 7-7. The Romanian-Croatian pair managed five consecutive points, from 4-7 to 9-7, and closed the accounts only at the third match point, 11-9.

Cornea and Skugor secured a check for 2,940 EUR and 45 ATP points in doubles, and in the penultimate act they will face the pair Sander Arends (Netherlands)/Petros Tsitsipas (Greece).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.