TeraPlast acquires Wolfgang Freiler Group for 16.5 million euros

The TeraPast Group signed the agreement for the acquisition of the Wolfgang Freiler Group from the Uhl family of Austria, a transaction worth 16.53 million euros.

"Following the completion of the negotiations, the agreement was signed for the acquisition of the Wolfgang Freiler Group from the Uhl family in Austria, who owns modern production facilities in Hungary and a dynamic distribution division in several markets in Central and Western Europe. The transaction price is set at 16.53 million euros, the amount covered by mixed sources (internal and bank financing), to which is added an 'earn-out; mechanism based on the EBITDA achieved by the Freiler Group in 2024," reads a press release from TeraPlast, agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, the acquisition expands and completes the TeraPlast Group's product portfolio, facilitating access to new markets, with high potential, in central and western Europe. The business structure that is the object of the transaction therefore represents a significant step in the expansion of the Group's exports to Western Europe, the press release emphasizes.

The TeraPlast Group is the largest polymer processor in South-Eastern Europe. The group is composed of the following companies: TeraPlast, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling, TeraBio Pack, Palplast Moldova and Somplast. Since July 2, 2008, TeraPlast SA is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol TRP. The company's shares are included in the BET reference index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, in the Small Cap and Global All Cap indices of FTSE Russell, in the MSCI Frontier IMI (Investable Market Index) and ROTX EUR indices of the Vienna Stock Exchange