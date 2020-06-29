Terraces, bars, beaches, outdoor clubs hit with over 443,000 lei worth of fines

Police who checked in the past three days compliance with the state of alert regulations at terraces, bars, beaches, outdoor clubs, have issued over 443,000 lei worth of fines.

The checks targeted public transport and leisure activities in particular. More than 3,200 police officers participated in such actions on Sunday.

A total of 4,139 trading companies were checked, and police handed down 19 sanctions to the tune of 120,000 lei to companies for organizing activities in public/private/enclosed spaces subject to bans or restrictions.

Also, 52 fines worth 3,500 lei have been handed down to individuals for participating in activities in public/private/enclosed spaces subject to bans or restrictions, to which add 407 fines worth almost 36,000 lei for non-compliance with individual protection measures.

As many as 28 sanctions amounting to 29,000 lei have been handed for failure to observe physical distancing arrangements on terraces and table seating.

393 sanctions worth over 140,000 lei were applied for failure to comply with Law No. 61/1991 on the sanctioning of violations of social coexistence, public order and peace regulations.

Another approximately 600 sanctions worth almost 114,000 lei have been issued for the violation of various legal provisions.

Gendarmes, local police, representatives of the National Consumer Protection Agency, of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority, the Health Ministry, and the Labor Ministry also participated in these law enforcement checks.