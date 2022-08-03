Three military hospitals reopen dedicated Covid wards

Three military hospitals in Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara are reopening wards dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients, the National Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Thus, at the request of Sibiu County's Public Health Directorate, the "Dr. Alexandru Augustin" Military Emergency Hospital will reopen on Thursday its ward for SARS-CoV-2 patients, with five beds available.

At the request of the Cluj County Public Health Directorate, Cluj-Napoca city's "Dr. Constantin Papilian" Military Emergency Hospital reopened on July 23 its five-bed Covid ward, which is currently fully occupied, the Defense Ministry said in the release.

Also, following the request of the Prefect's Office and of the Timis County Public Health Directorate, the "Dr. Victor Popescu" Military Emergency Clinical Hospital in Timisoara reopened the Modular Medical Isolation and Treatment Facility on July 22, with the number of hospitalized patients gradually increasing to 19 at present.

According to the Health Ministry, Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload stood at 9,106 on Wednesday.