Three trucks with mattresses, furniture and second-hand clothes, turned away from Petea customs

Three trucks loaded with mattresses, furniture and second-hand clothes were turned away from the border, at the Petea customs, because the drivers could not present the legal documents, informs, on Sunday, the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate.

According to the cited source, upon entering the country, a 54-year-old Romanian driver presented himself, driving a truck registered in Romania, which, according to the documents accompanying the goods, was transporting 8,900 kg of second-hand products (furniture, used clothes and electronics), from an association in Austria for another association in Satu Mare county, told Agerpres.

"The border police requested authorized support from the personnel with the Satu Mare County Consumer Protection Office, who established that the transported goods cannot enter the territory of Romania, as the goods do not correspond to the cleaning, disinfection and disinsection operations," the quoted source states.

At the same border crossing point, two citizens presented themselves to enter the country, one Romanian, aged 43, and one Dutch, aged 74, each driving a truck registered in Romania, respectively in the Netherlands. They were transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, 2,240 kg of second-hand mattresses and 300 kg of used clothing, which were intended for some companies in Botosani and Satu Mare counties. In this case, too, the border police requested authorized support from the workers of the Satu Mare County Consumer Protection Office, who established that the transported goods cannot enter the territory of Romania, as the goods do not correspond to the cleaning, disinfection and disinsection operations.

In all three cases, the control authorities decided to deny the transported goods entry to the territory of Romania, and to return them to the Hungarian territory.