Timisoara Programme - ECC 2023 to be endorsed by Culture Ministry with tens of millions

Timis County Council (CJ) President Alin Nica stated on Wednesday that the Timisoara National Programme - European Capital of Culture (ECC) will be endorsed by the Culture Ministry, through the CJ, with 32 million lei for investments, 18.679 million lei for cultural projects and 7.379 million lei for communication, monitoring and assessment.

One of the most anticipated investments is that of the National Art Museum, under the Timis CJ, which will enjoy the most advanced access control systems, anti-theft, video surveillance, air conditioning and wi-fi. Museum lighting and fire safety shall be considerably improved.

Once brought to the standards of housing exhibits with treasure value, the National Art Museum will bring to the local and international public's attention three exceptional exhibitions: Constantin Brancusi, Victor Brauner and Paul Neagu. told Agerpres.

In order to obtain the money designed to develop the cultural infrastructure, the Timis CJ sent to the Culture Ministry a list of investments to be made specifically for this important European title. Moreover, the Timis CJ requested the transfer of the first tranche of money which would ensure the preparation expenses for the year when Timisoara becomes the European Capital of Culture.

"All the investments are intended for Timisoara residents and visitors who will choose Timisoara city as a tourist destination in 2023. We will create a cultural infrastructure which the community will enjoy for many years to come. The entire county will gain from the fact that Timisoara shall hold the title of European Capital of Culture, however the money for investments and cultural projects received from the ministry will entirely go to Timisoara," Alin Nica explained.

Besides the amounts allocated to investments, the CJ will receive money from the Culture Ministry for cultural projects.