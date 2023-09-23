Traditional Recipes of Bihor, with Romanian, Hungarian, Slovak and Jewish dishes, produced by County Council

Bihor County Council launched on Saturday, with the opening of the event "Tastes and Traditions of Bihor", the book Traditional Recipes of Bihor, produced with European funds, with 49 Romanian, Hungarian, Slovak and Jewish dishes, collected from local people in Bihor villages.

"Today and tomorrow, Bihor residents and tourists will also be able to enjoy the taste of these dishes because several specialists, housewives and students from craft schools, together with their teachers specialized in culinary arts, will prepare some of these recipes. The reasons for running such projects are because we want to recover and capitalize on our traditional values and our local specificity. We want to bring out the tourist potential of the county and make it more attractive to tourists by highlighting traditional recipes," said Bihor County Council vice-president Mircea Malan at a press conference on Saturday, according to agerpres.ro.

The one thousand copies have been printed, for the time being, only in Romanian, and in the near future another 500 volumes will be published in Hungarian and as many in English. The online version can be downloaded free of charge from www.cjbihor.ro/despre-bihor/turism.

According to Mircea Malan, the 150-page colour recipe book, "a calling card for those who want to get to know Bihor", is structured in five chapters: Pies - 7 recipes; Hot and cold snacks - 6 recipes; Vegetable and meat soups - 12 recipes; Main dishes - 16 recipes and Sweets and pastries - 8 recipes.

Most of the recipes are illustrated with pictures of the cooking process and the sources used to compile the texts are mentioned.

Each recipe was documented by an interdisciplinary team from the Destination Management Agency (AMD) Bihor and the National Centre for Tourist Information and Promotion Bihor, with the support of the museographers from the Cris Country Museum, in particular the art history professor Aurel Chiriac.

The director of the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Oradea and Region (APTOR), Mihai Jurca, said that this publication was produced through a cross-border project of the Bihor County Council, with several partners, with a budget of about 35,000 euros. The municipalities in the county also contributed to its realization, with information on recipes and housewives who prepare them.

Mihai Jurca said that out of these 49 recipes, through the involvement of the Ministry of Agriculture, 12 will be certified as traditional Bihor recipes.

The museographer Sabina Horvat argued the historical part of the evolution of the traditional diet in the Bihor area, which is related to an occupational system, namely agriculture, the two occupations - grain cultivation and animal husbandry - being the basis of the traditional diet.

For two days, the event "Tastes and Traditions of Bihor" will take place in Oradea's Fortress, with the aim to promote the county through specific traditional food, to encourage restaurants to include in their menus as many such local recipes as possible and to create a framework for collaboration between local producers and the HoReCa sector.

During the two days, visitors will be able to taste free of charge traditional dishes from the cookbook "Traditional Recipes of Bihor", prepared by four chefs and six housewives from Bihor villages. Guests will also be able to taste, also free of charge, the dishes offered by the teams of the Mihai Viteazul Technical College and the Partenie Cosma Economic College.

The event is supported by Bihor County Council, Bihor National Centre for Tourist Information and Promotion, Oradea City Hall and Visit Oradea.