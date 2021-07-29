 
     
Training ground and landing platform for emergency situations to be built through Romania-Ukraine JOP

romania ucraina

A cross-border project financed through the Romania-Ukraine Joint Operational Programme 2014-2020 was launched in Suceava on Thursday, worth over 7 million euros, under which the two countries will collaborate and jointly train their firemen, and they will also build a training ground and a landing platform for emergency forces.

During the opening videoconference of the project, attended by the heads of emergency structures from Romania and the Ukrainian regions of Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk, the Secretary of State Raed Arafat welcomed the cooperation of the structures from the two countries that "has already showed good results," which cooperation he hopes to strengthen in the future.

The project is entitled "Improving the level of safety and security of the population in the cross-border area by increasing joint training and cooperation actions in the field of emergency management., Agerpres informs.

The project is finances through the Romania-Ukraine Joint Operational Programme 2014-2020, priority 4.2. - "Support for joint activities in order to prevent natural and anthropogenic disasters, as well as joint actions during emergencies," in which IGSU (General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations) holds the quality of project leader.

The project aims to increase the efficiency of emergency services in the cross-border area by developing common training infrastructures and modernising the dispatching office in Ukraine.

stiripesurse.ro
