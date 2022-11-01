Truck with 24 tons of waste brought from Italy, returned from the border

The truck was driven by a Romanian and was checked upon entering the country through the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the driver was transporting "plastic material and rubber" from a commercial company in Italy for a company in Romania."Since there were suspicions regarding the legality of the transport in question, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the Arad County Commissariat within the National Environmental Guard. Following the checks carried out, it was found that the truck was loaded with 24 pieces of waste consisting of products from plastic and rubber material, for which the driver did not present the documentation required by law for the import of these products," the Arad Border Police informed on Tuesday.The authorities did not allow access to the territory of Romania for this means of transport, the waste being returned to the sending company.