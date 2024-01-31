Turkey's foreign minister paying visit to Bucharest

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Fidan will pay a visit Bucharest on Wednesday.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry, the Turkish official will have a meeting with the head of diplomacy in Bucharest, Luminita Odobescu, at the ministry headquarters, the bilateral consultations being followed by joint press statements, starting at 12,15.

In the context of his visit to Romania, the Turkish Foreign minister will be welcomed by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, and by President of the Senate Nicolae Ciuca, at the Parliament Palace.

From 28 to 31 January, Hakan Fidan was scheduled to visit Albania, Bulgaria and Romania.

According to Turkish news agency Anadolu, which quoted diplomatic sources, Hakan Fidan is meeting his counterparts "to discuss bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments." The Ankara official is also scheduled to meet with Turkish businessmen and representatives of the Turkish community in the three countries.

Relations between Romania and the Republic of Turkey are conducted under the sign of the Strategic Partnership signed in 2011 at presidential level, which was followed by a Joint Action Plan signed in 2013 by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, informs the Foreign Ministry website.

"Bilateral relations are traditionally good, characterised by cooperation and consistent dialogue on many levels: economic and trade sectoral, security (within NATO), Turkey is also a dialogue partner on the security dimension in trilateral format, along with Poland. Turkey is also a constructive partner in regional cooperation platforms and processes, such as BSEC [Black Sea Economic Cooperation] or SEECP [South-East European Cooperation Process]," the MAE mentions.