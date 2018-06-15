stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Turkish citizens of Romania vote;Turkish Ambassador: These are first elections after replacing form of government

The Turkish citizens of Romania will vote on Saturday and Sunday, at the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest and the Consulate in Constanta, for the presidential and parliamentary elections. Turkish Ambassador Osman Koray Ertas underscored that these are the first elections after the referendum of 2017.


"It is an important day for Turkish citizens living abroad because one year ago we had a referendum and the majority opted for replacing Turkey's form of government, so these are the first elections after that change. In Romania we have little under 7,000 voters, at the last elections about 30 percent voted at the Embassy in Bucharest and the Consulate in Constanta," Turkey's Ambassador in Bucharest Osman Koray Ertas said on Saturday.

Osman Koray Ertas said that there are three polling stations at the Embassy in Bucharest and one polling station in Constanta, and in each section there are representatives of both the power and the opposition, as well as independent observers.

On April 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced early legislative and presidential elections for June 24, one and a half before the term. AGERPRES

