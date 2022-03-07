Turkmen students coming from Ukraine, temporarily accommodated in Sighetu Marmatiei

A number of 25 Turkmen citizens, mostly students, were received at the Border Crossing Point Sighetu Marmatiei, and temporarily accommodated in a boarding school in town then boarded on a train to reach Bucharest, said, on Monday, for AGERPRES, the deputy mayor of Sighetu Marmatiei, Daniel Onita Ivascu.

"Immediately after finishing formalities to enter the country, the group of youths was boarded on a minibus, to be taken to a boarding school attached to a highschool in town. They benefited from a warm meal, tea, coffee, water and packages with food for the road. (...) On the night between Sunday and Monday, they were boarded on a train towards Bucharest, and from there, they will probably go towards the country by plane. We tried to offer all conditions in this situation for the duration of their stay, conditions offered to all refugees that reach us through Border Crossing Point Sighet," said Daniela Onita Ivascu.

In Border Crossing Point Sighetu Marmatiei there are several civil associations present, as well as Christian organizations, the representatives of the Romanian Red Cross, the Maltese Service and a crew of the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD).