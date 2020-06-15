Turnover in commerce with vehicles and motorcycles drops 14.7 pct in first 4 months

The volume of turnover in vehicle and motorcycle commerce has dropped as gross series by 14.7 pct in the first four months of the current year, compared to the similar period of 2019, the volume of turnover for market services rendered to the population also dropping by 25.4 pct, according to data published on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Thus, in the mentioned period, the volume of turnover in the retail and wholesale, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, recorded a drop of 14.7 pct, following drops recorded in the sale of vehicles (-20 pct) and in the sale of parts and accessories for vehicles (-14.1 pct). Contrariwise, increases were recorded in the trade of motorcycles, parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+48.6 pct) and activities to maintain and repair vehicles (+1.3 pct).

In the January 1 - April 30, 2020 period, compared to the same period of 2019, the volume of turnover in the wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, dropped by 13.1 pct.

Furthermore, the activity of market services rendered to the population, gross series, in the January 1 - April 30, 2020 period, recorded a turnover by 25.4 pct smaller in comparison to the similar period of 2019, coming from the activities of tourism agencies and tour operators (-31.9 pct), the activity of hotels and restaurants (-25.4 pct), activities in gambling and other recreational activities (-24.6 pct), haircutting and other beauty activities (-21.8 pct) and dry cleaning activities for textiles and fur products (-14.6 pct).

On the other hand, the activity of market services rendered to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality, in the January 1 - April 30, 2020 period, has recorded a turnover by 23.5 pct smaller compared to the January 1 - April 30, 2019 period.

The National Statistics Institute mentions that the information in this press release regard the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the measures taken by the authorities following the decreeing of the state of emergency on Romanian soil starting with March 16, 2020.