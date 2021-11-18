Turnover in market services rendered to companies - 17 pct increase in first nine months (INS)

The turnover in market services rendered mainly to companies has increased by approximately 17 pct in the first nine months of this year compared to the similar period of 2020, both as gross series, as well as depending on the number of working days and seasonality, reveals the data published, on Thursday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

Thus, in the January 1 - September 30, 2021 period, in nominal terms, the turnover resulting from market services rendered, mainly, to companies has increased by 17.3 pct as gross series, due to activities in information services and information technology (+25.3 pct), cinema, video, TV production activities; broadcasting (+21.5 pct), transport activities (+20 pct), other market services rendered mainly to companies (+15.3 pct) and communication activities (+5.8 pct).

Furthermore, in the reference interval, turnover in market services rendered mainly to companies, as adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality, increased overall by 16.9 pct.According to the quoted source, in September 2021, compared to August 2021, the turnover in market services rendered mainly to companies, as gross series, recorded a 4.4 pct increase, following cinema, video, TV production activities; broadcasting (+48.4 pct), information services and information technology (+10.1 pct), and other market services rendered mainly to companies (+8.9 pct). On the other hand, drops were noted in transport activities (-2.2 pct) and communication activities (-1.9 pct).In the same period, turnover recorded in market services rendered mainly to companies, as adjusted series, dropped by 1.1 pct.The INS data shows that, year-over-year (September 2021 vs September 2020), the turnover in market services rendered mainly to companies saw a leap forward both as gross series (+16.5 pct) and as adjusted series (+17.8 pct).The main contributions to the turnover increase in the field, as gross series, were by: information services and information technology (+29.6pct), transport activities (+18.7 pct), information services and information technology (+14.7 pct), cinema, video, TV production activities; broadcasting (+10,5 pct) and communication activities (+0.6 pct).