Turnover in retail trade, up by 6.6% in January 2024

The volume of turnover in retail trade (with the exception of trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in January 2024, increased, compared to January 2023, both as a gross series by 6.6%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 5.1%, show the data of the National Statistics Institute, published on Wednesday.

The evolution, on a gross basis, from January, was generated by the increases recorded in the sales of non-food products (+12.2%), the sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+2.7%) and in the retail trade of fuels for vehicles in specialized stores (+1.6%).

On a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the evolution of the turnover in January 2024 was due to the increases recorded in the sales of non-food products (+9.2%), the sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+2 .4%) and in the retail trade of fuels for motor vehicles in specialized stores (+1.1%).