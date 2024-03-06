Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Turnover in retail trade, up by 6.6% in January 2024

cumparaturi-supermarket-inflatie

The volume of turnover in retail trade (with the exception of trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in January 2024, increased, compared to January 2023, both as a gross series by 6.6%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 5.1%, show the data of the National Statistics Institute, published on Wednesday.

The evolution, on a gross basis, from January, was generated by the increases recorded in the sales of non-food products (+12.2%), the sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+2.7%) and in the retail trade of fuels for vehicles in specialized stores (+1.6%).

On a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the evolution of the turnover in January 2024 was due to the increases recorded in the sales of non-food products (+9.2%), the sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+2 .4%) and in the retail trade of fuels for motor vehicles in specialized stores (+1.1%).A

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.