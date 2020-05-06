Turnover of retail trade up 9.4pct in Q1

The volume of turnover for retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first three months of this year, compared to the same period last year, both as gross series and as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 9.4pct and 7.5pct, respectively, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, the volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, between January 1 and March 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 increased by 9.4pct due to the increase in sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+14.6pct), sales of non-food products (+7.5pct) and retail sale of motor fuels in specialized stores (+3.7pct).

The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, between January 1 and March 31, 2020, compared to the similar period of 2019, recorded a 7.5pct increase due to the increase in sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+12.5pct), sales of non-food products (+5.7pct) and the retail sale of motor fuels in specialized stores (+2.4pct).

INS mentions that the information in this press release (March 2020) captures the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and of the measures taken by the authorities as a result of the decree of the state of emergency on the Romanian territory starting with March 16, 2020.

"The National Institute of Statistics understands the difficulties faced by our respondents during this period and we are aware that responses to statistical surveys may not currently be a priority. However, by collecting statistical information, we will be able to monitor and inform all our users on effects of COVID-19 on our economy and society. We appreciate the continued support of our respondents to the statistical research conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and understand the difficulties faced by all providers of statistical data," the release said.