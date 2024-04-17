Two groups of Romanian citizens stranded at Dubai International Airport

Two groups of Romanian citizens, whose flights have been cancelled, are stranded at Dubai International Airport, due to the extreme weather phenomena affecting the territory of the United Arab Emirates, informs the Foreign Ministry (MAE).

MAE said on Wednesday that, through the Consulate General of Romania in Dubai, it is monitoring their situation.

The Romanian Ministry also said that the representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in Dubai had taken urgent steps with the airport authorities and airline representatives to ensure that the rights of Romanian citizens are respected in this situation.

The representatives of the consular office maintain a permanent dialogue with the persons in question and have recommended to respect the instructions of the authorities of the United Arab Emirates, in order to avoid any risks generated by the exceptional situation existing locally. As soon as the roads are unblocked and the traffic is resumed, the representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in Dubai will go to provide consular assistance on the spot.

According to information obtained from the authorities, the weather is expected to improve and steps are being taken to reopen the runways at Dubai International Airport from 17,00 hours local time.

The Consulate General of Romania in Dubai continues the dialogue with the Emirati authorities and Romanian citizens, providing consular assistance, according to its competences.

Romanian citizens may request consular assistance at the following telephone numbers of the Consulate General of Romania in Dubai: + 971 4 3492970, + 971 4 3492972, + 971 4 3492973, + 971 4 3492974, + 971 4 3856771, calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and answered by the Call Centre operators on a permanent basis.

Also, if they are faced with a difficult, special, emergency situation, they can use the consulate's emergency telephone number: +971 50 937 4516.