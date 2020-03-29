Two more coronavirus deaths; total death toll at 40

Two more persons infected with the novel coronavirus - COVID-19 - have died, the total death toll in Romania going up to 40, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

The two were a man, aged 71 and a woman aged 27.The 71-year-old man from Suceava was a contact with a person coming back from Austria. He had samples for COVID-19 taken on March 25, which were tested at the Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital in Cluj Napoca. The results on March 26 was positive. He died on Sunday in the ICU of the same hospital. His pre-existing pathology was neuro-endocrine tumor, high blood pressure, and an aortic aneurysm.The 27-year-old woman had samples taken for COVID-19 on March 22, which were tested at the Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital in Iasi. The results came back on March 23 as positive. She died at the same hospital on Sunday and had a pre-existing pathology of type I diabetes.