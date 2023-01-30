Two Palestinian men discovered in a truck transporting agricultural equipment from Turkey to Norway

Two Palestinian men have been discovered by the Giurgiu border policemen while attempting to illegally enter Romania, hiding in the semi-tailer of a truck transporting agricultural equipment from Turkey to Norway, told Agerpres.

"At the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, on the entrance into the country, the border policemen conducted the specific control on a truck, driven by a Turkish citizen, aged 52, which transported agricultural equipment from Turkey to Norway. During the border check, the border policemen noticed that the securing cord of the semi-trailer was broken and glued, which is why they proceeded to perform a thorough control. Following the verifications inside of the semi-trailer, the border policemen discovered two hidden male," according to a Giurgiu Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) release issued on Monday.

Upon investigations, the authorities established that the two persons are Palestinian men, aged 28 and 32, respectively.

According to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol, at the border, the persons in question, the driver and the means of transportation have been taken over by the Bulgarian authorities, in order to continue the investigations and hand out the necessary legal measures.