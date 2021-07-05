Two patients seriously injured in the Petromidia explosion, flown to Germany by military aircraft

The two patients at the Floreasca Hospital, seriously injured in the Petromidia explosion, were transported to Germany on Monday, by a military aircraft, informs the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

"A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions, carried out on Monday, July 5, a humanitarian mission in Germany, on the route Otopeni - Offenbach - Otopeni, for the transport, in emergency regime, of two patients who suffered burns in the explosion at the Petromidia Refinery," reads a MApN release.

The medical team that monitors patients during the flight consists of specialists from UPU-SMURD Bucharest and the Ministry of National Defence.

The mission was approved by the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, following the request of the Department for Emergency Situations within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The aircraft took off from Base 90 Air Transport, around 11.00.

AGERPRES .