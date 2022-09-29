Two persons in Romania infected with West Nile virus in one week

Two people got infected with the West Nile virus in the last week in Romania, bringing the total number to 44, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday, told Agerpres.

The 44 cases were recorded from the beginning of the surveillance of the infection on June 6 until September 29.

As many as 22 cases were reported in Bucharest City. By county, the situation is as follows: Botosani (1), Braila (2), Brasov (1), Constanta (3), Dambovita (2), Galati (3), Giurgiu (1), Ilfov (4), Iasi (3) , Olt (1), Sibiu (1). Seven cases of the West Nile virus infection had double exposure: three cases both in the City of Bucharest and in Constanta County and two cases in both Bucharest and Ilfov County, one case in both Ilfov County and Ialomita County and one case in Bucharest and in Ialomita County.

Five deaths were reported: Constanta County (1), Braila County (2), Bucharest City (2).