Two Romanian aircraft intervening in North Macedonia in firefighting missions

The C-27J Spartan plane sent by Romania to support the authorities in North Macedonia in their fight against vegetation fires has conducted, on Sunday, four support missions, delivering over 20,000 liters of water.

According to the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), the plane was used in two different areas, one 5-10 miles southeast from Skopje International Airport, where military pilots conducted three missions, and the second - in the area of Prilep, nearly 100 km from Skopje.

Two airplanes from the rosters of the Romanian Air Force are acting in North Macedonia in support of the authorities of this country, affected by the forest fires manifesting in the past days. The airplanes are a C-27J Spartan configured for firefighting and a C-130 Hercules for logistic support.

The mission is seeing the participation of 15 servicemen of the Ministry of National Defence - pilots, navigating personnel and auxiliary personnel, as well as an officer from the Department for Emergency Situations - the General Directorate for Civil Protection which ensures the link with the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) and the civil protection authorities of North Macedonia.

DSU recalls that the international support Romania is granting North Macedonia was rendered on the basis of the request made by the authorities of this state for international assistance, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.