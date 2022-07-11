Two Romanians in custody for migrant smuggling, 8 Indian citizens found in car

Eight Indian citizens, who were trying to illegally cross the border into Romania, from Serbia, helped by two Romanian citizens, were taken into custody for migrant smuggling by The Timisoara Border Police, in cooperation with the Police from Lunga and Jimbolia.

"On July 9, 2022, around 21:30, the Timisoara Border Police, in cooperation with Jimbolia and Lunga Police, have carried out an action for preventing and countering migrant smuggling near the border region, where a filter was placed on the DN 59A, between the towns of Jimbolia and Carpinis," the Timisoara Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) informed on Monday.

The border police have carried out the regulatory signals for stopping a VW Bora automobile, registered in Romania, of which there were suspicions that the driver was transporting migrants from the border area.

Following verifications it was established that the driver and passenger are Romanian citizens, and inside the car there were eight foreign citizens without any form of identification.

The 8 foreign citizens and the two Romanians were picked up and taken to headquarters for further investigations.

Following the investigation the border police established that the 8 citizens are from India, with ages between 17 and 34, and declared that they illegally crossed the Serbian border into Romania, on foot, through the green frontier, with the intention of reaching Western Europe with the help of Romanian citizens, the quoted source says.

As such, the border police are carrying out an investigation for the eight citizens for illegally trying to cross the state border.

Furthermore, the driver and passenger, who aided the group of migrants, are being investigated for migrant smuggling and will be held in preventive arrest for 30 days.