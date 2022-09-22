UBB becomes Romania's first university to conclude excellence centre agreement with Italian business consortium

The Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca has become Romania's first university to conclude a partnership agreement with an Italian business consortium for the establishment of a centre of excellence in Romania.

"UBB has entered a partnership agreement with leaders of the Italian business community for the creation of the first centre of excellence in Romania based on collaboration between Confindustria Italy and a Romanian university. The Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) and the Italian consortium Confindustria Romania have signed, as a first for the Romanian university community, a partnership agreement which final objective is the creation in Romania of the first centre of excellence based on a collaboration between Italian Confindustria and a Romanian university," reads a press statement released by UBB on Thursday.

Besides the general objective of establishing the centre of excellence, the agreement signed by UBB Rector Daniel David and Chairman of Confindustria Romania Giulio Bertola in the presence of execs of the main Italian companies operating in Romania - including Intesa SanPaolo Bank, Pirelli Tires Romania, Unicredit Bank, Technology Reply Romania, Ifis Finance, FSP Global Group e Studio Antico e Partners - provides for new master's and doctorate programmes, the expansion and intensification of collaboration projects between UBB and Italian universities, as well as scholarships for UBB students.

The collaboration includes holding an annual debate on Romania's economic, social, educational and healthcare needs and challenges.

"Italian Confindustria is a strong consortium of reference or dynamic companies in the social and business environments, naturally in relationship with many universities in the country and abroad. Beyond a series of specific commitments, often standard for the relationship with various universities, I am glad that Italian Confindustria Romania has understood the role of UBB in the national and international landscape and, consequently, along with these specific commitments, we will jointly establish the first centre of excellence involving Italian Confindustria Romania and a Romanian university in the country, namely UBB. The centre will be the framework for the coordination of specific commitments and the generation of new ones, and also an innovative hub of technologies and services. I want to thank the deputy rector responsible for social and economic affairs Christian Sacarea for organising and coordinating this effort," UBB Rector Daniel David is quoted as saying in the statement.

Italian Confindustria Romania has been a constant presence in the Romanian business environment for 20 years, and it is the representative of the main companies in Romania running on partial or full Italian capital, providing over 30,000 jobs. AGERPRES