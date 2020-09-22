UCIN2020 Gala: La Gomera, directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, grabs Grand Prize, Union of Filmmakers Trophy

La Gomera, directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, is the winning film of the Grand Prize and the Trophies of the Union of Filmmakers at the 48th edition of the Romanian Union of Filmmakers Awards (UCIN).

Corneliu Porumboiu's film was also granted the Award for Best Film of 2019, presented by the Association of Critics and Filmologists of UCIN, as well as the awards for female performance, image and montage.

A treat of the 2020 edition of the UCIN Gala was Maria, Queen of Romania, which obtained no less than six prizes: the awards for female performance, for male performance supporting role, costumes, scenery, soundtrack and makeup.

The Gala, hosted again this year by Catalina Grama - Jojo, took place on Monday evening in the Studio Hall of the National Theatre "I. L. Caragiale" Bucharest, in conditions of maximum safety, given the rules of social distancing.

This year's gala brought to the limelight the most beloved songs from Romanian films, in the spotlight being present, among others: the interim president of the ICR (Romnaian Cultural Institute), Mirel Talos, Stere Gulea, Liana Stanciu, Horia Brenciu, Adelin Petrisor, Adina Buzatu, Cristina Cepraga, Andreea Berecleanu, Ozana Barabancea, Dorel Visan, Andreea Marin, Catrinel Danaila, Adrian Paduraru , Mircea Baniciu.

Director and producer Tudor Giurgiu has sounded an alarm about the absence of funds needed to make Romanian films.

"I have an increasingly deep sense of burial, not to mention requiems. This feeling comes from the fact that there isn't much money for movies anymore. (...) I think it would be important that the Union of Filmmakers, the Romanian Film Producers' Alliance (...) together with other people, I believe we should be more vocal and present in clarifying if there is any interest, any desire to somehow continue making films in this country, because I have some doubts. And I think next year you'll have more movies and we'll have more movies to enjoy, but it's very possible in two years, three years we won't be able to make movies anymore. We'll probably be able to make movies with two, three, four actors, in a bedroom, talking fast forward, 10-12 days of shooting. I think it is important to have a starting point that can only come from the institutions and from those who want to support the Romanian film in a first phase," Tudor Giurgiu said.

There were no references to the wearing of the mask, some of the protagonists, Stere Gulea, Adelin Petrisor or Nora Agapi climbing the stage with this accessory according to sanitary recommendations.

Entries closed in March, and the jury, composed of Stere Gulea (winner of last year's grand prize, president), Florin Mihailescu, Marilena Iliesiu, Irina Nistor and Dorel Visan, had to choose the best productions of 2019, out of 70 films entered in the competition.

The UCIN awards awarded this year are:

* Grand Prize and The Union of Filmmakers Trophy - La Gomera, directed by Corneliu Porumboiu;

* Special Jury Prize - The Fantastic Journey of Marona, directed by Anca Damian;

* Award for directing "Lucian Pintilie" - Tudor Giurgiu, for Parking;

* Screenplay Award - Bogdan Toma, Liviu Sandulescu for Carturan;

* Award for female performance - Roxana Lupu for her role as Queen Maria in Maria, Queen of Romania;

* Award for male performance - Radu Botar for the role of Bishop Iuliu Hossu in Cardinal;

* Award for female performance supporting role - Juliet Szonyia for the role of Mother in La Gomera;

* Award for male performance supporting role - Anghel Damian for his role as Prince Charles in Maria, Queen of Romania;

* Image Award - Tudor Mircea for the image of La Gomera;

* Costume Award - Ana Ioneci, Claudia Bunea for Maria, Queen of Romania;

* Award for set design - Nora Dumitrescu, Laura Russu for Maria, Queen of Romania;

* Award for editing - Roxana Szel for La Gomera;

* Award for soundtrack - Cristinel Sirli for Maria, Queen of Romania;

* Award for original music "Adrian Enescu" - Pablo Pico for Fantastic Journey of Marona;

* Makeup Award - Nastasia Mateiu, Clara Tudose for Maria, Queen of Romania;

* Award for feature documentary film - Timebox, directed by Nora Agapi;

* Award for short documentary film - Creative, directed by Ioana Grigore;

* Award for fiction short film - Havana, Cuba, directed by Andrei Hutuleac;

* Award for animation film - Opinci /Peasant's sandals, directed by Anton & Damian Groves;

* Award for television film - Queen Mother Elena, Queen of the 4 Exiles, directed by Camelia Csiki;

* Opera Prima Award "Alexandru Tatos" - MO, directed by Radu Dragomir;

* Cinema Hope Award - The Last Priest, directed by Alma Buhagiar.

The UCIN Academic Awards went to the writer, producer, director of photography, director and professor Dinu Tanase, director Constantin Vaeni.

At the same time, the Awards of the Association of Critics and Filmologists of UCIN were presented:

* Award for Best Film of 2019 - La Gomera, by Corneliu Porumboiu;

* Prize "Ion Cantacuzino" - Mihai Fulger, for the quality of articles published in the Film magazine and in the Adevarul blog;

* "George Littera" Award - the volumes "My Sister in Australia", written by the film critic Magda Mihailescu, and "Romanian Cinema Inside Out", issued at the Romanian Cultural Institute Publishing House.

In the beginning of the event, awards of excellence were awarded to actress Tora Vasilescu, the editor Melania Oproiu, the director Radu Igazsag, and special mentions were awarded to Roland Pupaza and Toma Enache.

The UCIN President's award went to actress Dana Rogoz.

The UCIN2020 Awards Gala is an event organized by the Romanian Union of Filmmakers in partnership with the National Center of Cinema (CNC), being a project funded by the Ministry of Culture.