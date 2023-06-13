UDMR accepts energy, environment ministries, no other offer to be accepted.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has decided to be more flexible and to receive the Energy and Environment ministries, but if this offer does not materialise, another one will not be accepted, said Tuesday the leader of the Union's deputies, Csoma Botond, told Agerpres.

He recalled, in a press statement held at Parliament, the meeting of the coalition leaders, at 14.30, where they discussed the "last offer made in the coalition," namely that the UDMR will take over the Ministry of Energy and keep the Ministry of Environment that it has led so far.

"Then Mr. Kelemen Hunor told the coalition leaders that we have to take a decision, because we have to go before the party, before the statutory, competent bodies, to take a decision. This has happened. At 16.00 we had this meeting online, where we all agreed and decided to become more flexible, because there was this accusation that we are not flexible. (...) And then we said not to create this image that we want to run away from the burden of government (...) and in these conditions if we can keep at least one ministry that we have led so far, then let's become more flexible and accept this offer made at 14.30 and that is the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Energy. As far as I understand, after that there were problems especially with the PNL, they said that they are not giving in. (...) If even this last offer, which was made at 14.30, is no longer valid, we cannot say that we accept and do not accept anything else than this offer and no one can say that we have not become flexible, but it seems that in vain we have become flexible, because the situation has changed. (...) We are not leaving the government, I agree with Mr. President, we are somehow pushed out of the government," said the UDMR MP.