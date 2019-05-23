UDMR announces it no longer supports Gov't: UDMR and PSD-ALDE collaboration protocol without object

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) no longer supports, starting on Thursday, any initiative or measure of the Government, the collaboration protocol between this entity and the PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party-Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) remaining thus without object, the leader of the Union, Kelemen Hunor, made the announcement on Thursday.

"Starting today, UDMR will no longer support any initiative or measure of the Government. Until the situation with the cemetery in Valea Uzului is solved, the collaboration protocol between UDMR and the PSD-ALDE coalition remains without object. We believe that the Government's attitude is unacceptable and we ask the authorities to remove the constructions that are illegally placed in the cemetery in Valea Uzului and start investigating ex officio into the abuses of the mayor in Darmanesti and the other authors who contributed to the escalation of tensions," the UDMR head wrote on his Facebook page.